Serena Williams gives birth to girl

Tennis star Serena Williams gave birth to a girl on Friday, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Williams, 35, who announced her pregnancy in the spring, welcomed her child at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, a source close to the tennis player confirmed to the Post.

Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The child was born amid the ongoing U.S. Open tennis tournament – a series which Williams previously has won six times. A 23-time major winner, she has said that she wants to resume playing in time for the Australian Open in January.

Her sister Venus, meantime, is currently up against Maria Sakkari of Greece in the third round of the U.S. Open tournament in New York. Venus was reportedly told about her niece’s birth prior to her match.

The baby was Serena’s first.