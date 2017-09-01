Saints receiver Willie Snead suspended 3 games for DUI

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Saints officials say receiver Willie Snead has been suspended for the first three games this season because of an offseason traffic violation for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Coach Sean Payton says general manager Mickey Loomis spoke with league officials Friday about the suspension for Snead, who last season was among New Orleans' receiving leaders with 984 yards and three touchdowns.

A DUI represents a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Payton says that knowing Snead, he found the receiver's arrest "a bit surprising."

The Saints coach says he doesn't want to speculate how Snead's suspension will affect final roster cuts, but says it will factor into how the Saints plan for early season games.

Snead has 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven TDs in his two NFL seasons out of Ball State. He is due to be a restricted free agent after this season.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | Stephen Lew