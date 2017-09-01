Logan Morrison drives in 3, Rays return to .500 with win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) -- Logan Morrison hit his 34th homer and drove in three runs, Blake Snell pitched into the seventh inning to win his third straight decision and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Friday night.

Morrison, who went 3 for 4, has five homers in his last five games. He's hitting .480 (12 for 25) with 11 RBIs during that span.

Snell (3-6) allowed one unearned run and induced three double plays in 6 2/3 innings. He hasn't lost since July 24.

Alex Colome got the final three outs for his major league-leading 41st save in 46 opportunities.

Kevan Smith went 2 for 4 with a run scored for Chicago, which has dropped four straight.

Reynaldo Lopez (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Lopez, who had been on the disabled list since Aug. 19 with a strained back, settled down after a shaky start and retired the last 11 batters he faced.

Morrison put the Rays on top with a two-run shot in the first. Lopez left a 2-2 changeup out over the plate and Morrison sent it six rows back in the right-center bleachers.

Chicago got its only run in the second. Smith doubled with one out and scored when Leury Garcia hit an infield single and Morrison's throw to first sailed past Snell.

Morrison hit an RBI single in his next at-bat.

SEPTEMBER CALLUPS

With rosters expanding from 25 to 40 on Friday, the Rays called up C Curt Casali, RHP Ryne Stanek and LHP Adam Kolarek from Triple-A Durham. Casali hit .263 with five homers for Durham this season.

The White Sox recalled RHP Carson Fulmer and LHP David Holmberg from Triple-A Charlotte. Fulmer, Chicago's first round pick in 2015, made one start in the majors this season, allowing six runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings Aug. 21 against Minnesota. He likely will be used as a reliever and spot starter this month.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 1B Jose Abreu missed a second straight game with a sore right elbow. Abreu wanted to play and lobbied to get in the lineup. "That's my decision to keep him out," manager Rick Renteria said. … INF/OF Garcia left after the fourth with a right hand contusion. He slid headfirst into first base on an infield hit in the second. … 2B Yoan Moncada (bone contusion in right shin) has been cleared to resume baseball activities this weekend. He's eligible to come off the 10-day DL on Monday, but likely won't be ready then.

UP NEXT

Rays righty Chris Archer (9-7, 3.66 ERA) faces lefty Carlos Rodon (2-5, 4.27) in the second game of the series Saturday night. Archer is 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA on the road against Chicago. Rodon allowed five runs on seven hits in his last start against Detroit last Saturday.