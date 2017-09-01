D-backs offering 3-day sale on tickets for Sept. 11-14 Rockies series at Chase Field

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks are offering a three-day sale on tickets for the Sept. 11-14 four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, with tickets priced at $2 for Outfield Reserve, $5 for Bleachers and $10 for lower-level Baseline Reserve.

The sale began Friday and is available only through Sunday, Sept. 3, using the promo code "FIGHT." Tickets can be purchased at dbacks.com/fight, with an eight-ticket limit per game.