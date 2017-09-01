Brewers add 5 pitchers, Phillips and Susac as rosters expand

The Milwaukee Brewers bolstered their roster Friday, adding several players -- including five pitchers -- as major-league rosters expand.

From Triple-A Colorado Springs, the Brewers called up pitchers Junior Guerra, Wei-Chung Wang and Brandon Woodruff as well as outfielder Brett Phillips, all four of whom have appeared for Milwaukee already this season.

Pitcher Taylor Williams, a fourth-round draft pick in 2013 who missed the 2015 and '16 seasons due to Tommy John surgery, also has been recalled from Double-A Biloxi.

The Brewers also activated pitcher Brent Suter and catcher Andrew Susac from the disabled list.

With 28 games to play, Milwaukee trails the Cubs in the National League Central by 3 1/2 games. The Brewers are also 2 1/2 games behind the Colorado Rockies for the NL's second wild-card spot.