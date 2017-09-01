Badgers-Utah State pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats heading for Friday night's game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Utah State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium:

-- This is the third meeting between Wisconsin and Utah State with the series tied at 1. The Aggies won in 1968 and the Badgers in 2012.

-- The Badgers have won 21 consecutive home openers and are 4-1 all-time in home season openers played at night.

-- Wisconsin has won 37 straight non-conference games played at home, the sixth-longest streak in FBS modern era (since 1946).

-- Utah State hasn't won a road game since Oct. 10, 2015.

-- The Aggies have allowed 20+ points in 11 straight games. Entering 2017 that was tied for the seventh-longest active streak in FBS.

-- Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 15-3 when scoring first, 6-3 when the opponent scores first, 12-3 when leading after the first quarter, 3-2 when trailing after the first quarter, 19-2 when leading at halftime, 2-4 when trailing at halftime, 18-2 when leading after the third quarter and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter.

-- Wisconsin had six 100-yard rushers vs. Mountain West teams. P.J. Hill did it twice while Ron Dayne (246 vs. Utah) has the most yards. Russell Wilson and Jim Sorgi are the only Badgers quarterbacks with 200-yard passing games against an MWC team while Jonathan Orr is the only to have a 100-yard receiving game.

-- Troy Fumagalli needs 29 receiving yards to pass Jeff Mack for 23rd place, 73 to pass Darrin Charles for 22nd place, 81 to pass Lance Kendricks for 21st place and 172 to pass Tom McCauley for 20th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Jazz Peavy needs 175 receiving yards to pass David Gilreath for 25th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakup to tie Lamarr White, Joey Boese, Roderick Rogers and Darius Hillary for 14th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).

-- Rafael Gaglianone needs 4 field-goal attempts to tie Mike Allen for 5th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal to join Taylor Mehlhaff and Philip Welch as the only to have three FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history (Mehlhaff 52, 51, 51; Welch 57, 52, 50; Gaglianone 51, 50).