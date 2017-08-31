MLB
Angels deal for OF Justin Upton as OF Cameron Maybin claimed off waivers
The Angels are making moves.
On Thursday, the club acquiredoutfield Justin Upton from the Tigers in exchange for RHP Grayson Long and a PTBNL or cash considerations.
Also, outfield Cameron Maybin was claimed off waivers by the Astros. In 93 games with the club, Maybin hit .235 with 6 homers and 22 RBI.
Upton, an 11-year veteran, smacked28 home runs and drove in 94 runs during the 2017 season in Detroit. He also earned his fourth-career All-Star Game nod this year.
Today, the #Angels acquired OF Justin Upton from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for RHP Grayson Long and a PTBNL or cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/62bDMXOaqt
— Angels (@Angels) August 31, 2017