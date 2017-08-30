Reds to celebrate Arroyo with 'Kickin' it with Bronson'

CINCINNATI The Cincinnati Reds will celebrate the 16-year career of pitcher Bronson Arroyo on Saturday, Sept. 23 when the Reds play the Boston Red Sox (4:10 p.m.) at Great American Ball Park.

This special night called Kickin it with Bronson will include pre-game ceremonies saluting Bronsons career with the Reds and tribute videos from Bronsons former teammates, coaches, friends and celebrities.

Following the game, Bronson and his band will play a 40-minute concert, presented by Budweiser, for all fans in attendance.

The evening will be capped off by a Rozzis Famous Fireworks show, presented by United Dairy Farmers, with a soundtrack featuring some of Bronsons favorite songs and artists.

Fans can purchase a $10 field pass add-on to their game ticket to watch the post-game concert from the infield, with all proceeds benefiting the Reds Community Fund.

VIP packages are also available that include a game ticket, meet and greet with Bronson and field pass for the concert.

Tickets and additional details are available Reds.com/Bronson.

Bronson made his Reds debut in 2006 after being acquired in a trade from the Red Sox and played eight seasons in Cincinnati before returning in 2017.

He ranks among the franchises all-time leaders in strikeouts (1,157; 6th), starts (279; 17th), wins (108; T12th) and innings pitched (1,761.1; 12th).

Bronson received the Johnny Vander Meer Award as the Reds Most Outstanding Pitcher three times (2006, 2009, 2010) and four times won the clubs Joe Nuxhall Good Guy Award (2006, 2009, 2011, 2012).

He was a 2006 MLB All-Star and won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for fielding excellence in 2010.

(Cincinnati Reds press release)