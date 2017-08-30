McGregor vs. Diaz III? Only at 155 pounds Conor says

After getting his shot in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather, there's been rampant speculation over what Conor McGregor's next step will be. Should he fight one-timesparring partner and former welterweight champ Paulie Malignaggi? Return to the octagon and UFC? Or even ride off into the sunset with bags full of money?

One thing McGregor is sure of: if he's going to have a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz, it'll be at 155 pounds.

In an interview with BBC News, McGregor had this to say about taking on Diaz:

Im the 155-pound champion, I faced him at 170, he beat me, then I rematched him at 170, I beat him. Now Im the 155-pound world champion. If he wants that fight, he must come down, McGregor said. Thats a fair trade. I didnt ask for the rematch at a lower weight, I asked for the rematch at the exact same weight. I thought that was a fair play move on my half and then I came in and I won. So now I won that, then I won the 155-pound title after that. If he wants to fight, hes got to make that 155-pound limit.

McGregor currently holds the belt for the lightweight divison (145-155 pounds) but fought Diaz twice as a welterweight losing by submission at UFC 196 before getting revenge via decision at UFC 202.

Despite losing to Mayweather in the boxing ring via a 10th round TKO, McGregor held is own against a boxer many consider to be the best of all time. Not to mention, reports McGregor took home $70M for the fight. SoMcGregor can likely call his shots and pick the fight he wants and on his terms going forward.

Will we see McGregor vs. Diaz III? They said we'd never see Mayweather vs McGregor, so don't count it out.