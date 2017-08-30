Browns trade former first-round pick Cam Erving

BEREA, Ohio The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade with Kansas City that will send OL Cameron Erving to the Chiefs in exchange for a conditional 2018 fifth-round pick.

In addition to their own picks in rounds 1-7 of the 2018 draft, the Browns also own Houstons first-round pick, Philadelphias second round pick, Houstons second round pick, Carolinas fourth-round pick, Kansas Citys fifth-round pick (conditional) and Pittsburghs sixth-round pick.

Erving was a first-round pick in 2015. He appeared in 29 games with 17 starts. Last season, he started 12 games at center and one at right tackle.

(Cleveland Browns press release)