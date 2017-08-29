Top KU recruit's career is over; three other players out for season

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas will be without one of its prized recruits after junior college running back Octavius Matthews was found to have an undisclosed, career-ending medical condition.

Jayhawks coach David Beaty declined to specify the ailment, but he did say the nation's top-ranked junior collegerunning back would remain a part of the program. Matthews worked out with the team over the summer but was held out of fall camp while awaiting the results of medical tests.

Matthews picked the Jayhawks in February over Purdue and Tennessee.

Beaty also announced that tight end Kenyon Tabor, offensive lineman Cam Durley and running back Denzell Evans would miss the season because of various injuries.

Kansas plays its opener against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

John Rieger | John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports