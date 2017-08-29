MLB
StaTuesday: Twins' Berrios, Santana WHIP-ing into shape
The Minnesota Twins have quite the 1-2 punch at the top of their rotation.
Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios are both having good seasons. One reason for their success is their ability to keep runners off the bases.
Santana enters Tuesday's games ranked fifth in the American League and 10th in the majors in WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) at 1.128. Berrios, if he qualified, would be seventh in the AL at 1.159.
Santana has had 10 starts this season where his walks plus hits have been equal or less than the amount of innings he pitched, including his last start on Aug. 23, when he gave up three hits and one walk in seven innings. Berrios has had seven such starts.
If Santana and Berrios can continue this pace (or better) for the rest of the season, it would be the first time since 2001 that Minnesota has had a pair of starting pitchers with WHIP under 1.160.
Since the DH era in 1973, only 17 times has a Twins starter finished with a WHIP that low, and of those 15, Bert Blyleven and Johan Santana did it four times.
|PITCHER
|YEAR
|G
|IP
|WHIP
|Ervin Santana
|2017
|26
|169.1
|1.128
|Jose Berrios
|2017
|19
|111.1
|1.159
|Phil Hughes
|2014
|32
|209.2
|1.130
|Kevin Slowey
|2008
|27
|160.1
|1.154
|Johan Santana
|2007
|33
|219
|1.073
|Johan Santana
|2006
|34
|233.2
|0.997
|Johan Santana
|2005
|33
|231.2
|0.971
|Johan Santana
|2004
|34
|228
|0.921
|Rick Reed
|2002
|33
|188
|1.160
|Brad Radke
|2001
|33
|226
|1.155
|Joe Mays
|2001
|34
|233.2
|1.151
|John Smiley
|1992
|34
|241
|1.120
|Kevin Tapani
|1991
|34
|244
|1.086
|Frank Viola
|1988
|35
|255.1
|1.136
|Bert Blyleven
|1985
|14
|114
|1.114
|Frank Viola
|1984
|35
|257.2
|1.157
|Bert Blyleven
|1975
|35
|275.2
|1.099
|Bert Blyleven
|1974
|37
|281
|1.142
|Bert Blyleven
|1973
|40
|325
|1.117
Some notes:
-- Johan Santana is the only Twins starter to lead the league in WHIP and he did it four straight seasons form 2004-07.
-- The only other times the Twins have had two starters with a WHIP under 1.160 are 1963, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1970 and 1972.
-- Blyleven also had WHIPs under 1.160 in 1970 and '72, giving him a franchise-high six times recording a WHIP that good.
-- Others with multiple WHIP under 1.160 who aren't listed above: Dean Chance (2), Jim Kaat (3), Jim Merritt (2), Camilo Pascual (2) and Jim Perry (3).
-- It's not just Ervin Santana and Berrios doing it on the 2017 Twins. Minnesota's bullpen has a bevy of pitchers with good WHIPs, including Alan Busenitz (0.891), Dillon Gee (1.015), Trevor Hildenberger (1.059) and Ryan Pressly (1.089).
