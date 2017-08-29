Royals place Flynn on DL, recall Skoglund from Omaha

The Royals' beleaguered pitching staff took another hit Tuesday when left-handed reliever Brian Flynn was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Eric Skoglund was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

The two players had swapped places in the other direction Monday. Skoglund was coming off a rough startSunday and Flynn was brought in to shore up the bullpen while regular starters' spots in the rotation were coming up.

Flynn, however, had to leave Monday night's 12-0 loss to the Rays early with a left groin strain. In his first appearance with the Royals in 2017 he pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits.

Skoglund started Sunday afternoon's 12-0 loss to the Indians but was knocked out after allowing seven runs in 1 1/3 innings. The left-handeris 1-2 with a 10.64 ERA in four starts with the Royals this season.