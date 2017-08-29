Royals' Duffy cited for DUI in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Authorities say Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence.

The Kansas City Star reports that the infraction happened Sunday night in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Police spokesman Brian Payne said he could not release further details until the police report is completed, probably sometime Tuesday afternoon. Payne didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

We are obviously disappointed in the news we have received regarding Danny Duffys DUI arrest on Sunday night," Royals GM Dayton Moore said in a statement released by the team. "Danny was not part of the team traveling back from Cleveland on Sunday because he had returned to Kansas City a day earlier to undergo an MRI examination. We are still in the early stages of gathering the details, but I do know that Danny has always been accountable as a member of this organization and we expect the same accountability from him as this process moves forward. We obviously do not condone anyone driving while under the influence, but this is now a legal matter and we will allow the process to unfold and cannot comment any further.

The Royals' No. 1 starter, Duffy has been on the disabled list since Saturday because of a sore left elbow. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage and the Royals hope to have him back this season.