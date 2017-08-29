Reds supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

CINCINNATI The Cincinnati Reds are encouraging fans to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts during the upcoming Reds vs. Mets series at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds Community Fund will be donating its portion from Split the Pot ticket sales during all three games (Aug. 29-31) towards Hurricane Harvey relief. Fans are encouraged to participate in the 50/50 raffle program at each home game.

For fans interested in contributing directly to the American Red Cross, donations can be online at redcross.org and by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS. Donations of $10 can also be made by texting HARVEY to 90999.

Prior to the singing of the National Anthem tonight, there will be a Moment of Silence for all those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Major League Baseball is also encouraging fans to help victims of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey by visiting YouCaring.com/MLBSupports.

(Cincinnati Reds press release)