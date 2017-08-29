Preview: Marlins aim to recover momentum against Nationals

TV: FOX Sports Florida

WASHINGTON -- If the weather cooperates, a pair of well-travelled right-handers will face off Tuesday at Nationals Park.

The Miami Marlins' Vance Worley (2-3, 5.70 ERA) is due to oppose Washington's Edwin Jackson (4-3, 2.93 with the Nationals), although rain is in the forecast.

Worley has pitched for five major league teams. He was in spring training with the Nationals this year after making 35 appearances (four starts) for the Baltimore Orioles last year.

"He can do anything for you at any time," Marlins first baseman Justin Bour said. "Whatever they ask him to do, he is going to go out there and do it. He has been really good for us. He really has a game plan with whomever catches him. He is a great addition on and off the field."

Worley has been a long man in the bullpen in earlier stops in his career.

"He could switch to working (as the long man)," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Worley, who is 6-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 12 career games, including six starts, against the Nationals.

Jackson has appeared in the big leagues for 12 teams. He came to Washington earlier this year after pitching in three games for the Orioles in June. He played for the Marlins last year and was part of the Washington rotation in 2012 when the Nationals won a division title for the first time.

Jackson has struggled against the Marlins, going 1-7 with a 5.87 ERA in 14 games, including nine starts. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton is 4-for-9 (.444) against Jackson with no homers, while Miami center fielder Christian Yelich is 3-for-5 vs. the righty. Current Marlins hitters are 14-for-62 (.226) with no homers against Jackson.

The Marlins (66-64) are 13 games back of first-place Washington (79-51) in the National League East after an 11-2 drubbing Monday at Nationals Park. However, Miami still holds out hope for a wild-card chase. The Marlins are 4 12 games behind the Colorado Rockies, who sit in the second National League wild-card position.

Mattingly likes his squad's togetherness.

"They have always seemed to get along really well," the manager said Monday. "These guys played in the minors together. They have respect for each other."

Bour, who is on the disabled list and hopes to return to the Marlins soon, said of the cause of Miami's recent surge: "Consistency of the team. Guys have gone out every day … and stuck with their plans and their approaches. It has been fun to watch."

The Nationals got a boast Monday when pitcher Max Scherzer (neck) and outfielder Jayson Werth (left foot contusion) came off the disabled list. Werth had not played since June 4, and Scherzer had not pitched since Aug. 13. Werth went 2-for-4 with a homer, and Scherzer earned his 13th win while striking out 10 in seven innings.

"Obviously, with me playing a week in the minor leagues, probably have some work to do still with the stamina, playing every day," Werth said. "Foot feels good, I feel good. Gotten a lot of at-bats in the minors leagues and sim games in Florida."

Washington manager Dusty Baker said of Werth going deep Monday: "It was great, great for him to get that first hit and then the first homer. He was pumped up, we were pumped up. The fans were pumped up."