Nov. 19 will be special night for Ducks fans as Kariya, Selanne honored for HOF induction

Nov. 19 will be special indeed for all Anaheim Ducks fans.

The club will host 'Hall of Fame Night' on Nov. 19 vs. Florida, in which, the will honor Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne following their induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 13 in Toronto.

The duo will be recognized during a pregame ceremony (prior to 5p start) as the former teammates last appeared on the Honda Center ice together on March 4, 2001.

Kariya and Selanne played in 308 games together in Anaheim, scoring a combined 783 points (2.54 points per game).

