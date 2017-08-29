Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy cited for driving under the influence

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy was cited by police in Kansas over the weekend for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Fox 4 KC reported that Duffy was pulled over at a Burger King in suburban Overland Park at around 7:30 Sunday night. Police did not have details about Duffy's blood alcohol content.

Duffy had left the team's road trip to return to Kansas City for an MRI exam on his ailing left elbow and had been placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. The Royals were playing a three-game series in Cleveland that concluded Sunday, and was headed home at about the same time Duffy was cited.

Duffy and Royals GM Dayton Moore met the media prior to the Royals game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night.

"Look, when these types of situations happen, I'm not interested in any alibis," said Moore, who spoke Tuesday shortly after Duffy read a statement in which he expressed regret and asked for forgiveness from his fans. "I'm not interested in any excuses. There are no excuses."

The 28-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.

"This is never a good situation to come about," Duffy said. "This is something that's very difficult to go through and when everything comes out and shakes out, I'm going to be better because of it."

Duffy signed a $65 million, five-year contract extension earlier this year, a deal that many believed was below market value. Duffy said he signed the contract because of the way the Kansas City community had embraced him during his up-and-down career, which included a brief period away from the game and a season lost to Tommy John surgery.

"The most important thing right now is to be accountable," Moore said. "These guys are human beings. They make mistakes. And for us to put our faith in a person or an athlete as a perfect vessel, as someone who is always going to make the right choices, it's a failed way to live your life."

Duffy was 8-8 with a 3.78 ERA when he went on the disabled list Saturday with pain in his left elbow. The MRI exam revealed no structural damage and the Royals hoped Duffy would only miss one start.

"Anything that was concerning, we would have shut him down right from the get-go," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "It got to the point where we needed to take a pause."

The Royals are desperate for some positive news after losing 12-0 to the Rays on Monday night, the fourth straight game in which they were shut out. They have not scored in 43 innings dating to a loss to Colorado last Thursday, and could break the major league record of 48 innings shared by the 1968 Chicago Cubs and the 1906 Philadelphia Athletics on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

