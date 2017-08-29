Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy cited for driving under the influence

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy was cited by police in Kansas over the weekend for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Fox 4 KC reported that Duffy was pulled over at a Burger King in suburban Overland Park at around 7:30 Sunday night. Police did not have details about Duffy's blood alcohol content.

Duffy had left the team's road trip to return to Kansas City for an MRI exam on his ailing left elbow and had been placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. The Royals were playing a three-game series in Cleveland that concluded Sunday, and was headed home at about the same time Duffy was cited.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said the team was "obviously disappointed in the news."

"I do know that Danny has always been accountable as a member of this organization and we expect the same accountability from him as this process moves forward," Moore said. "We obviously do not condone anyone driving while under the influence, but this is now a legal matter and we will allow the process to unfold and cannot comment any further."

Duffy and Moore planned to meet the media Tuesday afternoon before the Royals played the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.

Duffy signed a $65 million, five-year contract extension earlier this year, a deal that many believed was below market value. Duffy said he signed the contract because of the way the Kansas City community had embraced him during his up-and-down career, which included a brief period away from the game and a season lost to Tommy John surgery.

Duffy was 8-8 with a 3.78 ERA when he went on the disabled list Saturday with pain in his left elbow. The MRI exam revealed no structural damage and the Royals hoped Duffy would only miss one start.

"Anything that was concerning, we would have shut him down right from the get-go," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "It got to the point where we needed to take a pause."

The Royals are desperate for some positive news after losing 12-0 to the Rays on Monday night, the fourth straight game in which they were shut out. They have not scored in 43 innings dating to a loss to Colorado last Thursday, and could break the major league record of 48 innings shared by the 1968 Chicago Cubs and the 1906 Philadelphia Athletics on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

