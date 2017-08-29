Eric Dickerson signs one-day contract, officially retires as Los Angeles Ram

Eric Dickerson is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back signed a one-day contract on Tuesday and will continue his retirement as part of the organization with which he spent his first four full NFL seasons (1983-87).

"Eric took the NFL by storm the moment he joined the Rams -- from an outstanding rookie season, to a string of Pro Bowls and awards, and an unforgettable 1984 season to claim the league's single-season rushing title,"said Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff in a release on Monday. "While Eric has always been a member of the Rams family, we believe that it was time to officially cement his legacy as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, as his accomplishments and contributions to our franchise deserve to be celebrated and remembered forever."

Dickerson added: "It feels amazing to sign this contract and officially be a Los Angeles Ram for life. My passion for this organization during my playing days and for the players wearing Rams jerseys now, is undeniable. This is where my career started and this is where my heart is, so closing this chapter with the Rams back in Los Angeles feels right. I would like to thank Stan Kroenke and the Rams for this opportunity and all of the fans for their outpouring support over the years."

Dickerson ranks seventh on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 13,259 yards and ranks ninth in attempts with 2,996. He rushed for more than 100 yards 64 times, which ranks third on the NFL's all-time record list. Dickerson was a six-time Pro Bowler and earned five All-Pro selections in his 11-year career in addition to leading the league in rushing four seasons.

Dickerson, the No. 2 overall selection in the 1983 NFL Draft, posted one of the greatest rookie seasons of all time. Dickerson, who starred at SMU, still holds NFL rookie records for most yards gained in a season (1,808) and attempts (390), and he ended the season with NFC and NFL Rookie of the Year honors.