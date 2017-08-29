Bucks will 'Return to the MECCA' to face Celtics in style

The Milwaukee Bucks released a new "classic" edition uniform for their Oct. 26 "Return to the MECCA" game against the Boston Celtics. The historic matchup marks a chance for the Bucks to get revenge on the Celtics for a memorable 1988 loss in their last season at the MECCA.

The new "classic" edition uniform is white, with green lettering outlined in red. Green and Red piping completes the look.

The "Return to the MECCA" game has been planned to celebrate the team's 50th anniversary. Formerly known as the MECCA, the approximately 11,000-seat UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena was the Bucks' home from 1968-1988. In those 20 seasons, Milwaukee tallied a 582-209 home record, made 16 playoff appearances and won 12 division championships and two conference titles.