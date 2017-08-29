Brewers drop series-opening game to Cardinals

MILWAUKEE -- Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer and Luke Voit drove in four runs, backing Luke Weaver's 10-strikeout night in a 10-2 win Tuesday over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Carpenter's shot to right in the fifth had added importance for the third baseman after he had pledged $10,000 for every home run that he hit the rest of the season to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The Galveston, Texas native looked up and pointed two fingers toward the night sky as he touched the plate to extend the Cardinals' lead to 9-1.

St. Louis chased Matt Garza (6-8) with one out in the fourth. The right-hander walked five and allowed six runs, though only three were earned after the Brewers committed two errors in the third.

The loss dropped the second-place Brewers to 3 1/2 games back of the NL Central-leading Cubs, who won on Tuesday.

The Cardinals remained in third, five games back of Chicago.

Weaver (3-1) gave up a solo homer to Eric Thames in the bottom of the third. The 24 year-old right-hander otherwise had another solid outing against the Brewers, allowing eight hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Weaver has a 3.00 ERA in four career starts versus Milwaukee, with 36 strikeouts in 24 innings.

The Cardinals were cruising with a six-run lead when Carpenter went deep against Carlos Torres with one out in the fifth. Teammate Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals organization also have pledged to match Carpenter's long-ball donations for hurricane relief efforts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina was a late scratch because of right lower abdominal soreness.

Brewers: C Andrew Susac (upper back) and LHP Brent Suter (rotator cuff) are expected to come off the 10-day disabled list when rosters expand to 40 players on Friday. Both players are scheduled to make rehab appearances this week at Class A Wisconsin. … C Manny Pina left after the top of the fourth with an apparent leg injury. Pina appeared to start limping after scrambling for a pitch that got away in the dirt.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Right-handed ace Carlos Martinez (10-9) takes the mound needing nine strikeouts to match his career-high 184 from 2015.

Brewers: Chase Anderson (7-3) looks for his first win in seven career starts against St. Louis. He is 0-2 with a 2.70 ERA versus the Cardinals, including no-decisions in two starts this season.