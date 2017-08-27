Pelicans: Hill has surgery to repair hamstring tear

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- New Orleans forward Solomon Hill has had surgery to repair a left hamstring tear and could need six to eight months to heal.

In a written announcement, the Pelicans say the injury occurred while Hill was working out in Los Angeles.

He was diagnosed and operated on by California-based surgeon Michael Gerhardt after consultation with the Pelicans' medial staff.

The Pelicans open the regular season Oct. 18 at Memphis.

The 6-foot-7 Hill, who has played four seasons in the NBA, was acquired as a free agent before last season. He played in 80 games for the Pelicans with 71 starts, averaging 7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in nearly 30 minutes per game.