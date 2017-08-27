J.J. Watt starts fundraiser for Houston area hurricane relief efforts

Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt posted a video on his Facebook page Sunday, announcing that he has set up a fundraiser to help with hurricane relief in Houston after the effects of Hurricane Harvey on the region this weekend.

Watt kicked-off the donation rally by putting in $100,000. The initial goal of the fundraiser was $200,000, which was met within two hours.

Watt has since raised the goal to $500,000. You can donate by visiting YouCaring.com/JJWatt.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fjjwatt1%2Fvideos%2F1578292765568856%2F&show_text=0&width=476″ width="476″ height="476″ scrolling="no" frameborder="0″ allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>