D-backs edge Giants again as Rodney piles up 5th save in week

PHOENIX -- Fernando Rodney just wants to keep getting the ball.

The 40-year-old closer struck out Brandon Crawford and Pablo Sandoval to get his 32nd save Saturday night, finishing off the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Rodney converted his 11th straight save chance and fifth in six days, helping the wild card-leading Diamondbacks to their fourth win in five games.

"I'm not tired," Rodney said, pronouncing himself ready if needed on Sunday. "I feel more comfortable when I pitch a lot."

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo called Rodney "remarkable."

A.J. Pollock and J.D. Martinez homered off San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner.

The Diamondbacks won despite getting only five hits off Bumgarner (3-6), who struck out seven in seven innings.

Arizona starter Taijuan Walker (7-7) was good, too, allowing one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He retired his first 11 batters before Jarrett Parker homered in the fourth. Walker got his first win at home since April 27.

"When I got ahead I just tried to put them away and got a lot of weak contact," Walker said.

. @tai_walker's winning formula: Don't try to be too cute. pic.twitter.com/IgdMxMW6bf — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 27, 2017

Pollock's first-inning homer caromed off the outcropping in left-center. Martinez put Arizona ahead for good in the fourth with his 11th homer as a Diamondback and 27th overall.

"Bumgarner's just a tough pitcher. You're just trying to get something you can handle out over the plate," Pollock said. "With two strikes he tried to sneak one by me and I was able to get the barrel on it."

Bumgarner said Pollock has made an adjustment to his pitches.

"I guess he has gotten real good at hitting high fastballs over the last year or two, because that's two of them that he's hit off me in basically the same spot," Bumgarner said. "There are not too many guys who hit those pitches."

Arizona relievers Andrew Chafin, David Hernandez and Rodney combined to hold the Giants to one hit in 2 2/3 innings.

Pollock also contributed defensively, taking a hit away from Crawford in the seventh when he caught a sinking line drive in center field.

The last time Bumgarner pitched at Chase Field was on opening day, when he hit two homers in a no-decision. The Giants are 1-6 in Bumgarner's starts on the road this season.

"You give up two runs in seven innings in this ballpark, I think that's a nice job," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

Parker added a triple for the Giants, who have lost five of seven.

'FLACO' TIME

Martinez, who chose the nickname "Flaco" for Major League Baseball's Players Weekend, has driven in at least one run with each of his last five hits, including Saturday's homer. Eighteen of his 26 hits as a Diamondback have driven in at least one run.

Torey Lovullo: 'Those close ballgames are an indication of how your team feels about themselves.' Guess the @Dbacks are feeling pretty good. pic.twitter.com/rIC7MdqHpJ — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 27, 2017

FIGHT FLIGHT

At least a few of the Diamondbacks were in a hurry to exit their clubhouse to go watch the big McGregor-Mayweather fight Saturday night. Walker wore a "TMT" ballcap, the acronym for Mayweather's "The Money Team."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (flexor tendon strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start of 60 to 70 pitches Sunday for Class A San Jose. … OF Austin Slater (groin strain) is a week to 10 days from starting a rehab assignment, Bochy said.

Diamondbacks: SS Ketel Marte left the game after the fifth with left hamstring tightness. He was replaced by Daniel Descalso. Lovullo said it was a precautionary move. … RHP Randall Delgado (right elbow inflammation) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday and felt good, Lovullo said. He will throw breaking pitches in another session on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (2-2) faces Arizona on Sunday afternoon. It'll be his second career start against the Diamondbacks, both this month.

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (11-11) has won three straight starts. He'll be making his 17th career start against the Giants.