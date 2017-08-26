Houston's pro sports teams deal with Hurricane Harvey

As eastern Texas dealt with the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, two Houston professional sports teams – baseball’s Astros and football’s Texans – prepared for the possibility that upcoming games might have to be postponed or relocated.

Meanwhile, Houston’s two pro soccer teams weren’t waiting to make a decision. The Houston Dynamo men’s team and Houston Dash women’s team quickly rescheduled their upcoming matches.

The Dynamo of Major League Soccer had been scheduled to play Saturday night against Sporting Kansas City at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. That match will now be played Oct. 11, according to the Dynamo and Dash’s joint website.

The Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League had been scheduled to play Sunday night against the North Carolina Courage, also at BBVA Compass Stadium. No new date has been set for that game, the Houston team said.

­“The most important thing is the safety of our community,” Dynamo and Dash President Chris Canetti said on the teams' website.

This weekend the Astros are playing in Anaheim, Calif., against the Los Angeles Angels. But they are expected to return to Houston on Tuesday for three games against the Texas Rangers and three against the New York Mets.

Even if the Astros’ home field, Minute Maid Park, avoids storm damage, the possibility exists that games could be canceled because teams and fans might not be able to travel to the stadium.

One option, of course, would be for the Astros to switch their games against Texas to the Rangers’ home in Arlington, much farther inland than Houston. But as of early Saturday neither the Astros, Rangers nor Major League Baseball had announced contingency plans.

“Right now, we’re keeping an eye on it because it could go so many different directions,” Rangers traveling secretary Josh Shelton told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’re kind of in a wait-and-see.”

The NFL’s Texans, meanwhile, were scheduled to play in New Orleans on Saturday night against the Saints. They are not scheduled to play again in Houston until Aug. 31, against the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN reported that Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said there have been conversations about moving the Aug. 31 game from Houston’s NRG Stadium to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“Let’s see what happens,” Texans coach Bill O'Brien told ESPN. “Certainly if something does happen to that effect, we’ll have to address it with our players. Family comes first. It’s never football over family. It’s football over a lot of things, but not family.”