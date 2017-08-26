Former MVP Vladimir Guerrero inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame

Big Daddy Vladdy is home.

On Saturday, the Angels welcomed 2004 AL MVP Vladimir Guerrero into the Angels Hall of Fame.

Starting his MLB career with the Expos in 1996, Guerrero joined the Halos before the 2004 season. In his first season with the team, Vlad batted .337 with 39 homers and 126 RBI in route to the AL MVP. Over Guerrero's six seasons with the Angels, the right fielder held a .319 average with 173 homers, won four Silver Slugger Awards, and made four All-Star appearances. The Angels would win the AL West five times in those six seasons.

Guerrero becomes the 16th member of the Angels Hall of Fame joining former teammates Garret Anderson and Tim Salmon.