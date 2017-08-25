Twins outfielder Byron Buxton's big month continues

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton's August has been well documented.

His average is up to .238 after the speedy defender broke out for a 12-game hit streak and five home runs in 24 games.

But while his success at the plate has been promising, he's been a revelation with runners in scoring position.

After hitting just .183 with RISP from April to July, Buxton is hitting .375 in such situations over his last 24 games and has nearly as many RBI in his last 24 games as he had in his first 84.

April-July (84 G) August (24) Average .218 .298 w/ RISP .183 .375 OPS .604 .889 HR 5 5 RBI 16 14 Runs 30 16

His run has coincided with a resurgence for the Twins, who appeared to be on playoff life support after going 7-13 in their first 20 games after the All-Star break.

They've since figured things out, and are 13-6 in their last 19 games.

Their numbers have improved across the board, more than doubling their home run totals.

First 20 Last 19 W-L (Percentage) 7-13 (.350) 13-6 (.684) Runs/Game 4.1 6.2 Opp Runs/Game 4.8 4.3 Batting Avg .231 .286 OPS .678 .875 HR 16 37

