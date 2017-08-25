Suns lose rookie guard Davon Reed for 4-6 months to knee injury

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns rookie guard Davon Reed is expected to be out four to six months after requiring surgery to repair themeniscus in his left knee. He is the second Suns guard to suffer a major knee injury this off-season, along with Brandon Knight, who is expected to miss the entire season.

Reed, the team's second-round draft pick (32nd overall) out of Miami, averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game for the Suns during the NBA Summer League.