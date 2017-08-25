Ontario Reign host Eisbren Berlin in first-ever international Frozen Friendly

The Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League affiliate of the LA Kings, will host Germany'sEisbren Berlin in the first-ever international Frozen Friendly on Feb. 13 at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

"This is indeed a historical event that we are very proud to help host," said Kings President Luc Robitaille."It will be a great experience for our fans here in Southern California to be a part of something so unique. We look forward to welcoming the players and staff of our Berlin club here to Southern California while presenting a quality, competitive game for everyone involved."

The @ontarioreign's 10th season will feature match-up against 7-time DEL champions on February 13 at CBBA! https://t.co/jyZkwC02Cr — #LAKings (@LAKings) August 25, 2017

Eisbren Berlin is lead by former Stanley Cup winner Uwe Krupp. The German team has won a record seven Deutsche Eishockey Liga titles including five championships in a six season period from 2007-2013.

"We're very excited about the invitation from the Ontario Reign and the LA Kings organization," added Eisbren Managing Director Peter John Lee. "The Eisbren have always tried to play top European teams outside of our normal league schedule in order to challenge ourselves to be the best in Europe. Playing a top team from the AHL takes this challenge to another level. For our fans, partners and the Eisbren organization in collaboration with our partners in LA, this is a truly unique event."