Miami Heat announce 2017 preseason schedule

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI -- The Miami HEAT announced their 2017-18 preseason schedule today, which is highlighted by the teams three home games at AmericanAirlines Arena. The HEAT will open the preseason at home on Sunday, October 1, when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at 6PM. They will then face off the following week against the Charlotte Hornets in Miami on October 9 at 7:30PM and conclude the home preseason schedule vs. the Washington Wizards on October 11 at 7:30PM.

Tickets for the three home games at AmericanAirlines Arenaare on sale nowand can be purchased by logging on to HEAT.com, Ticketmaster.com, by visiting any Ticketmaster outlet, or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Tickets can also be purchased at the AmericanAirlines Arena Ticket Office Monday through Friday from 10AM to 4PM.Ticket prices start at $10 plus applicable fees.

in addition to the three home games at AmericanAirlines Arena, the HEAT will also play road contests against the Brooklyn Nets on October 5 at 7:30PM, the Orlando Magic on October 7 at 7PM, and the Philadelphia 76ers, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO, on October 13.

The complete broadcast schedule for the preseason will be released at a later date.

The preseason schedule is as follows:

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME Oct. 1 vs. Atlanta AmericanAirlines Arena 6:00 p.m. Oct. 5 at Brooklyn Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Orlando Amway Center, Orlando, FL 7 p.m. Oct. 9 vs. Charlotte AmericanAirlines Arena 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 vs. Washington AmericanAirlines Arena 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Philadelphia Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: ALL TIMES LOCAL