Merritt pitches Indians to 4-0 win over Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Rookie Ryan Merritt pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians recorded their AL-leading 13th shutout with a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Merritt (1-0) was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game to take the injured Danny Salazar's spot in the rotation. The 25-year-old left-hander scattered seven hits for his second career win, both coming against Kansas City.

Three relievers finished the eight-hitter for the AL Central leaders.

Kansas City left-hander Jason Vargas (14-8) allowed four runs in five innings. He has dropped four of his five August starts.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run drive in the fifth for his 23rd homer of the season. Cleveland also scored twice in the second on Giovanny Urshela's double and Austin Jackson's single.

Merritt retired the first two hitters in the seventh in his third major league start of the season, but was pulled after walking Cheslor Cuthbert and giving up a single to Alex Gordon. Joe Smith retired Whit Merrifield on a line drive to right.

Merritt made four regular-season appearances last season and is best remembered for his performance in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against Toronto. He pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in the win that put the Indians in the World Series.

Merritt's performance bailed out Cleveland's injury-ravaged rotation. Fans were so appreciative that they helped fill the registry for his wedding that took place in the offseason.

Third-place Kansas City fell to seven games out in the division. Catcher Salvador Perez, who was out for two weeks with a right intercostal strain, was checked by a team trainer after a fourth-inning single but remained in the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: 3B Mike Moustakas didn't start for the second straight game because of a sore knee.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin (strained left hamstring) made his first rehab start, allowing five runs -- three earned -- in 3 2/3 innings at Single-A Mahoning Valley. … 1B Carlos Santana returned after missing three games because of back tightness.

UP NEXT

Kansas City right-hander Jason Hammel defeated the Indians on Sunday, allowing three runs in six innings. He has won all three starts against Cleveland this season. Right-hander Mike Clevinger will start against the Royals for the third time this season. He has a win and a no-decision against Kansas City.