Indians' Miller won't throw for 5 to 7 days

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Indians All-Star reliever Andrew Miller isn't sure when he'll return to the mound, but he's confident his troublesome right knee is making progress.

The Indians announced Friday that Miller, who is on the disabled list for the second time this month with tendinitis in the knee, will be shut down from throwing for five to seven days. A more definitive timeframe for his return will be established once he resumes a throwing program.

"I think we've got a good grasp on it," Miller said. "It takes a little bit of time, but we know what we are going after now."

The Indians sought multiple opinions on the best course of action for their dominant left-hander, who received a lubricant injection in the knee.

Miller was also examined by Dr. Richard Parker, the head physician of the Cleveland Cavaliers, since his injury is similar to what basketball players experience.

"We're really optimistic and the reason we are is because the medical people seem to be so optimistic," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "Everybody feels like he's going to come back -- we certainly are going to have to work him back -- but that he can be that force and that knee's not going to hold him back."

Miller faced only two batters Monday against Boston. He threw seven pitches -- all fastballs with a noticeable drop in velocity -- before taking himself out.

Miller was making his second appearance since being activated from the DL last Friday. He was originally sidelined from Aug. 2-18.

"I want to get back when I'm ready because I know that's when I can help," Miller said. "I think with what I deal with, when I have the pain, it's difficult to compete at the point where I can help the team. I need to get it right. We have time where we will be able to get things to where we want them to be."

Miller was a key figure in Cleveland's World Series run last season. He's 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA and two saves in 48 games this season.

The Indians are in first place in the AL Central, leading Minnesota by 5 1/2 games. Cleveland opened a three-game series Friday against Kansas City, which is six games out.