If Saturday's main event is anything like weigh-in, advantage Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS -- It's here.

Well, at least, the intensity and insanity of a main event is currently present in Sin City.

Regardless of what happens Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, the matchup between undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor will go down in history as …. something.

The biggest bust of all-time?

The best KO ever?

Huge upset? Or 50-0?

WOW! Bring it!! PS: Likely NSFW … @ufconfox @thenotoriousmma @floydmayweather A post shared by FOX Sports West (@foxsportswest) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Is boxing really McGregor's as he so famiously boasted during the media bliz?

Can't wait to find out.

And if the Super Fight will be anything close to the buzz around the weigh-ins, we are in for one special evening.

The biggest news of the night was Mayweather's shocking 149.5 pounds, despite the 154 limit.

McGregor, despite claims hewould break the rules to make weight, came in at 153.

And the Irishman let Mayweather have it with both barrels.

The rowdy crowd, many sporting the flag of Ireland, was easily 75 percent in favor of McGregor.

They are having a good time here …

The fight could go either way, depending on whom you ask. For me, I go with McGregor's youth, speed and ferocious power.