Cleveland Indains get silly with nicknames for Player's Weekend jerseys

Friday night at the ballpark marked the first ever Player's Weekend, which gaveplayers the option to give themselves a new name on the back of the jerseys. Many of the Cleveland Indians players took the opportunity to get creative with their new-found freedom.

The always-smiling Francisco Lindor went with the appropriate Mr. Smile.

Jose Ramirez evenadded something unique to his bat for the player's weekend festivities.

The team seemed to have some fun with Player's Weekend.