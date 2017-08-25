MLB
Cleveland Indains get silly with nicknames for Player's Weekend jerseys
Friday night at the ballpark marked the first ever Player's Weekend, which gaveplayers the option to give themselves a new name on the back of the jerseys. Many of the Cleveland Indians players took the opportunity to get creative with their new-found freedom.
The always-smiling Francisco Lindor went with the appropriate Mr. Smile.
Mr. Smile #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/pX4Q3m1qAF
— SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) August 25, 2017
Jose Ramirez evenadded something unique to his bat for the player's weekend festivities.
Check out @MrLapara's bat. It has a feather on it! #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/QciUhBvOg6
— SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) August 25, 2017
The team seemed to have some fun with Player's Weekend.
Only the freshest threads for the @Indians on #PlayersWeekend. pic.twitter.com/UTFRLGC8pA
— MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2017