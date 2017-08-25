sports

Cleveland Indains get silly with nicknames for Player's Weekend jerseys

By Kevin Berger

Friday night at the ballpark marked the first ever Player's Weekend, which gaveplayers the option to give themselves a new name on the back of the jerseys. Many of the Cleveland Indians players took the opportunity to get creative with their new-found freedom.

The always-smiling Francisco Lindor went with the appropriate Mr. Smile.

Mr. Smile #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/pX4Q3m1qAF

— SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) August 25, 2017

Jose Ramirez evenadded something unique to his bat for the player's weekend festivities.

Check out @MrLapara's bat. It has a feather on it! #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/QciUhBvOg6

— SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) August 25, 2017

The team seemed to have some fun with Player's Weekend.

Only the freshest threads for the @Indians on #PlayersWeekend. pic.twitter.com/UTFRLGC8pA

— MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2017