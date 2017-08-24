Twins place Castro on 7-day DL, recall Granite from Triple-A

After leaving Wednesdays game in the sixth inning, the Minnesota Twins placed catcher Jason Castro on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Thursday.

Castro took multiple foul balls to the face mask during Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox and was tested for concussion symptoms after exiting the game.

The Twins will recall outfielder Zack Granite from Triple-A. Granite is hitting .338/.392/.475 in 71 games for Rochester this season, and hes currently riding a seven game hitting streak.

Granite made his MLB debut on July 8 with the Twins. In 19 big-league games, Granite hit two doubles, stole two bases, walked six times, and recorded seven RBI and a slash line of .250/.281/.596.

Castro has a .229 batting average this season, his best marksince his All-Star year with the Astros in 2013.