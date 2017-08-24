Pacers, St. Vincent unveil St. Vincent Center

St. Vincent Center, the new training facility for the Indiana Pacers and medical/sports performance facility of St. Vincent, was unveiled Thursday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and officials from Pacers Sports & Entertainment and St. Vincent.During the ceremony, it also was announced that St. Vincent now is the exclusive health care provider of the Pacers.

The five-story, 130,000-square-foot facility took 18 months to build. It includes two NBA regulation courts, a weight room, a training room, other amenities and offices for Pacers basketball staff. Itwill also include dedicated floors where St. Vincent will provide primary care, cardiovascular and sports performance services for athletes and the general public.

"Competing at the highest level of basketball means we must provide a training facility that can help these elite athletes prepare to perform at their optimum level," said Herbert Simon, Pacers Sports & Entertainment owner and CEO. "And we are overjoyed to have such a wonderful and equally committed partner in St. Vincent.

St. Vincent Center sitsdirectly across the street from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The two facilities are connected via a tunnel.

Thanks to our committed partners and this convenient location in the heart of downtown, the St. Vincent Center will serve as a dynamic health care access point for the City of Indianapolis, the Pacers and patients in our community who want high-quality, compassionate care from top-tier primary care physicians, cardiologists and sports performance experts, said Jonathan Nalli, St. Vincent chief executive officer.

St. Vincent occupies the fourth and fifth floors of the center and will begin welcoming its first patients and athletes Monday.

The public can get its first glimpse of St. Vincent Center atan open house Friday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees can tour the Primary Care, Cardiology and Sports Performance features on the top two floors of the Pacers training facility and meet the doctors who will practice there. They will be provided with a free lunch and a chance to win an autographed Pacers item.

This is so much more than just a building for our team and St. Vincent, said Rick Fuson, PS&E president and COO. This is a commitment to our community, to our youth and to the vitality and well-being of our citizens.

The current TCU Practice Court in Bankers Life Fieldhouse will continue as the practice facility of the WNBA Indiana Fever and also be used for other events.