LeBron James is a beast, even in pickup games
No matter who LeBron Jamesplays against, he's going to show themwhy he's the best in the world.
On Wednesday, Lebron visited the UCLA campus to play some pickup basketball with players like Aaron Gordon, Nick Young, Darren Collison, and young guns LiAngelo Ball and incoming UCLA freshmanJaylen Hands and Cody Riley.
Look both ways before crossing this track!! Up up and away! Appreciate the look D. Collison. Great runs earlier today at UCLA! Appreciate the love over there. #striveforgreatness #SavageMode
The 32 year-old James, who recently got a new teammate in Isaiah Thomas, looked lean and mean, displaying his athleticism, much improved jump-shot, and mid-to-low-post/back-to-basket skillset.
Those at the UCLA gym while LeBron was doing LeBron things saw quite a show.
My love for this game is insane and drive me crazy! Which I LOVE!! Nothing to me is better than the process of feeling uncomfortable as u try and push to improve on your skill/talent. I have no ceiling and I refuse to fall into the trap of complacency! #striveforgreatness #SavageMode
