LeBron James is a beast, even in pickup games

No matter who LeBron Jamesplays against, he's going to show themwhy he's the best in the world.

On Wednesday, Lebron visited the UCLA campus to play some pickup basketball with players like Aaron Gordon, Nick Young, Darren Collison, and young guns LiAngelo Ball and incoming UCLA freshmanJaylen Hands and Cody Riley.

Look both ways before crossing this track!! Up up and away! Appreciate the look D. Collison. Great runs earlier today at UCLA! Appreciate the love over there. #striveforgreatness #SavageMode A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

The 32 year-old James, who recently got a new teammate in Isaiah Thomas, looked lean and mean, displaying his athleticism, much improved jump-shot, and mid-to-low-post/back-to-basket skillset.

Those at the UCLA gym while LeBron was doing LeBron things saw quite a show.