NFL
Former Packers RB Green pleads not guilty to child abuse
More Packers coverage from FOX Sports Wisconsin
- Former Packers RB Green pleads not guilty to child abuse
- RT Bryan Bulaga out for Packers at Denver with ankle injury
- Aguilar's stock powers up with trio of homers
- Fantasy football draft: All-time Green Bay Packers
- Packers safety Clinton-Dix looks to make off-field impact
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green has pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges.
The 40-year-old Green is accused of striking his teenage daughter in the head in a dispute over household chores in June at his Green Bay area home.
He entered his not guilty plea Thursday in Brown County Circuit Court. A trial date was not immediately scheduled.
Green is the Packers' all-time leading rusher and the Nebraska native was a four-time NFL Pro Bowl pick.