Coyotes, FOX Sports Arizona announce 2017-18 television schedule

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes and FOX Sports Arizona announced Thursday that 81 Coyotes regular season games will be televised on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus during the 2017-18 National Hockey League season, including the season opener on Oct. 5 at the Anaheim Ducks. Each of these games will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and on FOXSportsGO.com.

Fifty-five Coyotes games will be televised on FOX Sports Arizona and 26 on FOX Sports Arizona Plus, reaching more than 2.5 million cable and satellite households throughout Arizona and New Mexico. Combined, the two channels will televise 41 Coyotes home games and 40 of the team's road games.

"FOX Sports Arizona is a tremendous partner and does an excellent job covering the Coyotes," said Coyotes President and CEO Steve Patterson. "We are excited that 81 Coyotes games will be televised on their network this season and look forward to watching our season opener on October 5."

"We are looking forward to another great season of Arizona Coyotes broadcasts," said FOX Sports Arizona Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Hogan. "With 81 game telecasts, combined with pre and post-game shows, original programming such as "Urban Coyotes" and "5 Minutes in the Box With Tyson Nash" plus content available on our digital platforms, we will once again provide complete coverage of the Coyotes."

In addition to the 81 games broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus, NBC Sports Network will televise the Coyotes game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, October 10. In total, all 82 Coyotes games will be televised this season.

FOX Sports Arizona has been the Coyotes television partner since the team's inaugural season in 1996. Returning to the TV booth to broadcast all Coyotes games on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus this season are Matt McConnell (play-by-play) and Tyson Nash (color analyst). For FOX Sports Arizona telecasts from Gila River Arena, the network will once again offer its 30-minute pre and post-game shows featuring Todd Walsh, Jody Jackson, McConnell and Nash. The Coyotes Live pre and post-game shows will also air before and after all road games.

All broadcasts on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus will be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases more than 3,000 events a year, is currently available for iOS, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Information on channel locations for FOX Sports Arizona Plus can be found at FoxSportsArizona.com and ArizonaCoyotes.com or by using the following link.

The Coyotes complete 2017-18 television schedule on FOX Sports Arizona, FOX Sports Arizona Plus and NBC Sports Network is listed below:

PRESEASON

Mon. Sept. 18 -- LOS ANGELES, 7 p.m.

Wed. Sept. 20 -- @ Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Fri. Sept. 22 -- @ Calgary, 6 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 23 -- SAN JOSE, 6 p.m.

Mon. Sept. 25 -- ANAHEIM*, 7 p.m.

Thur. Sept. 28 -- @ Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 30 -- @ San Jose, 7 p.m.

* -- at Tucson Arena

REGULAR SEASON

Thur. Oct. 5 -- @ Anaheim, 7 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Oct. 7 -- VEGAS, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Tues. Oct. 10 -- @ Vegas, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Thur. Oct. 12 -- DETROIT, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Oct. 14 -- BOSTON, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Tue. Oct. 17 -- @ Dallas, 5:30 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Oct. 19 -- DALLAS, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Oct. 21 -- CHICAGO, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Tue. Oct. 24 -- @ N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Oct. 26 -- @ N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Oct. 28 -- @ New Jersey, 4 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Mon. Oct. 30 -- @ Philadelphia, 4 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Tue. Oct. 31 -- @ Detroit, 4:30 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Nov. 2 -- BUFFALO, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Nov. 4 -- CAROLINA, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Mon. Nov. 6 -- @ Washington, 5 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Tue. Nov. 7 -- @ Pittsburgh, 5 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Nov. 9 -- @ St. Louis, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Nov. 11 -- WINNIPEG, 8 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Tue. Nov. 14 -- @ Winnipeg, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Nov. 16 -- @ Montreal, 5:30 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Nov. 18 -- @ Ottawa, 12 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Mon. Nov. 20 -- @ Toronto, 5 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Wed. Nov. 22 -- SAN JOSE, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Fri. Nov. 24 -- LOS ANGELES, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Nov. 25 -- VEGAS, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Tue. Nov. 28 -- @ Edmonton, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Thur. Nov. 30 -- @ Calgary, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Dec. 2 -- NEW JERSEY, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sun. Dec. 3 -- @ Vegas, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Dec. 7 -- @ Boston, 5 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Dec. 9 -- @ Columbus, 5 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Sun. Dec. 10 -- @ Chicago, 5 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Dec. 14 -- TAMPA BAY, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Dec. 16 -- PITTSBURGH, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Tue. Dec. 19 -- FLORIDA, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Fri. Dec. 22 -- WASHINGTON, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Dec. 23 -- COLORADO, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Thur. Dec. 27 -- @ Colorado, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Dec. 28 -- TORONTO, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sun. Dec. 31 -- @ Anaheim, 2 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Jan. 4 -- NASHVILLE, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Jan. 6 -- N.Y. RANGERS, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Fri. Jan. 12 -- EDMONTON, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Sat. Jan. 13 -- @ San Jose, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Tue. Jan. 16 -- SAN JOSE, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Thur. Jan. 18 -- @ Nashville, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Jan. 20 -- @ St. Louis, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Mon. Jan. 22 -- N.Y. ISLANDERS, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Thur. Jan. 25 -- COLUMBUS, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Feb. 1 -- DALLAS, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Feb. 3 -- @ Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Tue. Feb. 6 -- @ Winnipeg, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Thur. Feb. 8 -- @ Minnesota, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Feb. 10 -- PHILADELPHIA, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Mon. Feb. 12 -- CHICAGO, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Tue. Feb. 13 -- @ San Jose, 8:30 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Feb. 15 -- MONTREAL, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Feb. 17 -- EDMONTON, 2 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Feb. 22 -- CALGARY, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Feb. 24 -- ANAHEIM, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Sun. Feb. 25 -- VANCOUVER, 7:30 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Mar. 1 -- MINNESOTA, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Mar. 3 -- OTTAWA, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Mon. Mar. 5 -- @ Edmonton, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Wed. Mar. 7 -- @ Vancouver, 8 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Mar. 10 -- @ Colorado, 1 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Sun. Mar. 11 -- VANCOUVER, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Tue. Mar. 13 -- LOS ANGELES, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Thur. Mar. 15 -- NASHVILLE 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Sat. Mar. 17 -- MINNESOTA, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Mon. Mar. 19 -- CALGARY, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Wed. Mar. 21 -- @ Buffalo, 4 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Thur. Mar. 22 -- @ Carolina, 4 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Sat. Mar. 24 -- @ Florida, 4 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona

Mon., Mar. 26 -- at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Wed. Mar. 28 -- @ Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Sat. Mar. 31 -- ST. LOUIS, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Tue. Apr. 3 -- @ Calgary, 8 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Thur. Apr. 5 -- @ Vancouver, 7 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus

Sat. Apr. 7 -- ANAHEIM, 6 p.m. , FOX Sports Arizona Plus