Rosenthal out for year; Cardinals send down Lucas, promote Sherriff

ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinals' approach to closing out games won't include Trevor Rosenthal anymore this season. He was moved from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day version Wednesday.

Taking the reliever's spot on the 40-man roster is left-hander Ryan Sherriff, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis. The club also optioned right-hander Josh Lucas to Memphis after Tuesday night's game.

Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 17 with right posterior elbow irritation. Rosenthal has 11 saves and is 3-4 with a 3.40 ERA and 76 strikeouts (fifth among relievers in the National League).

The veteran right-hander had ascended to the team's closer role with a strong stretch of performances before suffering the injury.

Sherriff, 27, will make his major league debut when he first takes the mound for the Cardinals. He was a 28th-round draft pick out of West Los Angeles College in 2011.

Sherriff has appeared in a team-leading 48 games this season for the Redbirds and is 5-1 with a 3.19 ERA over 53 2/3 innings. He has six saves in seven opportunities.

Lucas was purchased by the club Aug. 19 and made his big-league debut that night at Pittsburgh. He made two appearances for the Cardinals, striking out five batters over a combinedfour innings.