Marlins follow doubleheader sweep with shutout loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Mark Leiter Jr. allowed one hit over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in five runs and the Philadelphia Phillies rode that rookie tandem to an 8-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Leiter (2-3) didn't allow a hit until Miguel Rojas doubled to lead off the sixth with a hard chopper that bounded over the head of drawn-in third baseman Maikel Franco. He struck out five and walked two to help the Phillies rebound from a doubleheader sweep Tuesday in which the Marlins homered six times while scoring 19 runs.

Hoskins continued to impress. The young slugger has clubbed seven homers in 14 games since his call-up from Triple-A earlier this month. He has 16 RBIs during that time.

Justin Nicolino (2-2) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on eight hits.