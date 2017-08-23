Jaguars bench Blake Bortles in favor of Chad Henne for next preseason game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Chad Henne will start Jacksonville's preseason game against Carolina, a change that could signal the end of Blake Bortles' career with the Jaguars.

Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Wednesday, a day before the exhibition and nearly a week after he created a quarterback competition in Jacksonville for the first time since 2013. He said both quarterbacks will get time with the first-team offense.

Henne, a 10-year veteran whose last start came in 2014, outperformed Bortles during training camp and through two preseason games. If Henne plays well against the Panthers, he likely will start the Sept. 10 season opener at Houston.

It's unclear what that would mean for Bortles, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Jaguars exercised a fifth-year option in Bortles' deal in May that would pay him $19 million in 2018. His salary is guaranteed only for injury, meaning the Jaguars could end up on the hook for a huge payout.

