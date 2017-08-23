Fantasy football draft: All-time Green Bay Packers

Its the NFL preseason. Which means it's fantasy football draft season.

In every fantasy football league around Wisconsin, theres one player who tries to take all the Packers players, leaving you with no Packers to root extra hard for.

But what if there was a fantasy draft of nothing but Packers players? And time travel?

The rules: Four teams, eight players per team (QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, WR, TE, K). Snake draft. When drafting a player, you add up fantasy points for their best season in Green Bay and divide by the amount of games they played that year.

Our methodology is as follows:

Scoring: 6 points for receiving/rushing touchdown, .1 point for each receiving/rushing yard, 4 points for passing touchdown, .04 points for each passing yard, -2 points for turnover, 3 points for field goal, 1 point for extra point).

Criteria: We took the top quarterbacks (4), running backs (8), wide receivers (12), tight ends (4) and kickers (4) in Packers history based solely on fantasy production.

This means -- for example -- that while Bart Starr was an amazing quarterback who led the Packers to five championships, his fantasy production falls short of the quarterbacks on our list due to the nature of the game during his era.

First, the draft board.

Position Player Season Points PPG QB1 Aaron Rodgers 2011 392.4 26.16 RB1 Paul Hornung 1960 278.5 23.21 RB2 Ahman Green 2003 338 21.13 QB2 Brett Favre 1995 330.6 20.66 RB3 Jim Taylor 1962 267 19.07 WR1 Don Hutson 1943 187.2 18.72 QB3 Don Majkowski 1989 291.5 18.22 WR2 Billy Howton 1952 200.1 16.68 QB4 Lynn Dickey 1983 258.3 16.16 RB4 Dorsey Levens 1997 249.5 15.59 WR3 Antonio Freeman 1998 228.9 15.26 RB5 Eddie Lacy 2014 230.6 14.41 WR4 Jordy Nelson 2014 229.9 14.37 WR5 Robert Brooks 1995 229.8 14.36 WR6 Sterling Sharpe 1992 222.9 13.93 RB6 Edgar Bennett 1995 211.5 13.22 RB7 Ryan Grant 2009 210 13.13 RB8 Terdell Middleton 1978 208.8 13.05 WR7 Javon Walker 2004 208.2 13.01 WR8 Randall Cobb 2014 202.4 12.65 WR9 Greg Jennings 2007 163 12.54 WR10 James Lofton 1984 185.3 11.58 WR11 Donald Driver 2006 178.1 11.13 WR12 Davante Adams 2016 171.7 10.73 K1 Mason Crosby 2013 151 9.44 K2 Chester Marcol 1972 132 9.43 TE1 Caroll Dale 1966 129.6 9.26 TE2 Paul Coffman 1983 146.4 9.15 K3 Chris Jacke 1993 140 8.75 K4 Ryan Longwell 2000 137 8.56 TE3 Jermichael Finley 2011 124.7 7.79 TE4 Jackie Harris 1993 84.4 7.03

Next, a few stray observations:

-- Aaron Rodgers owns the top five fantasy seasons in Packers history, and accounts for seven of the top 10. He's definitely our No. 1 pick.

-- Brett Favre and Ahman Green are the only other players to crack the top 10.

-- Speaking of Starr, he doesn't check in until No. 31 on the quarterback list. He averaged 11.81 fantasy points per game during the 1964 season.

-- Starr would have been the No. 28-ranked quarterback under standard fantasy scoring rules last season, behind Ryan Tannehill and just ahead of Brock Osweiler. (Side note: Yes, the game has changed.)

-- The league's top quarterback in 1964 -- Charley Johnson, who threw for 3,045 yards and 21 touchdowns -- would have averaged just 12.29 fantasy points per game.

-- Like Rodgers, Crosby absolutely dominates the record book at his position. He accounts for six of the top 10 fantasy seasons for a Packers kicker.

-- But wait! In addition to being the top running back on our board, Paul Hornung was a placekicker for the Packers as well, and would technically be the highest-scoring kicker in our format.

So, let's draft.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 ROUND 1 Aaron Rodgers Paul Hornung Brett Favre Ahman Green ROUND 2 Dorsey Levens Don Majkowski Don Hutson Jim Taylor ROUND 3 Billy Howton Antonio Freeman Eddie Lacy Lynn Dickey ROUND 4 Edgar Bennett Sterling Sharpe Robert Brooks Jordy Nelson ROUND 5 Javon Walker Ryan Grant Terdell Middleton Randall Cobb ROUND 6 Davante Adams Donald Driver James Lofton Gregg Jennings ROUND 7 Mason Crosby Chester Marcol Caroll Dale Paul Coffman ROUND 8 Jackie Harris Jermichael Finley Ryan Longwell Chris Jacke

Now, let's check out the teams.

Team 1 QB Aaron Rodgers 26.16 RB Dorsey Levens 15.59 RB Edgar Bennett 13.22 WR Billy Howton 16.68 WR Javon Walker 13.01 WR Davante Adams 10.73 TE Jackie Harris 7.03 K Mason Crosby 9.44

Team 1 went with a no-brainer right off the bat, grabbing 2011 Rodgers. 1's lack of a true RB1 could hurt them, but Howton and Walker give this group one of our mythical Packers fantasy league's best receiver corps.

Team 2 QB Don Majkowski 18.22 RB Paul Hornung 23.21 RB Ryan Grant 13.13 WR Antonio Freeman 15.26 WR Sterling Sharpe 13.93 WR Donald Driver 11.13 TE Jermichael Finley 7.79 K Chester Marcol 9.43

Team 2 landed the best running back on the board in 1960 Hornung, as well as our QB3, 1989 Majkowski. Will Hornung be enough to carry 2009 Grant, our RB7?

Team 3 QB Brett Favre 20.66 RB Eddie Lacy 14.41 RB Terdell Middleton 13.05 WR Don Hutson 18.72 WR Robert Brooks 14.36 WR James Lofton 11.58 TE Caroll Dale 9.26 K Ryan Longwell 8.56

Team 3 went a little off-script here, seeing the drop in quarterback scoring coming and grabbing 1995 Favre rather than going best available and passing on our RB2, 2003 Green. Favre is a decent upgrade over Majkowski, but that running back group is looking a bit dicey.

Team 4 QB Lynn Dickey 16.16 RB Ahman Green 21.13 RB Jim Taylor 19.07 WR Jordy Nelson 14.37 WR Randall Cobb 12.65 WR Greg Jennings 12.54 TE Paul Coffman 9.15 K Chris Jacke 8.75

Team 4 went with a common strategy in the first two rounds, passing on 1989 Majkowski and loading up at running back with 2003 Green and 1962 Taylor. That leaves 4 with our lowest-ranked quarterback, 1983 Lynn Dickey. 2014 Nelson leads a very modern group of receivers. Will 4's decision to sacrifice quarterback strength for running back depth pay off?

The results:

Team Total PPG Team 1 111.86 Team 2 112.1 Team 3 110.6 Team 4 113.82

Aaron Rodgers lost? Despite all of their real-world success, Rodgers and Hornung fell to a well-balanced squad quarterbacked by Lynn Dickey. Team 4's strategy paid off. Green and Taylor made the difference, as did a very consistent trio of receivers, successfully masking Dickey's shortcomings.