Brewers claim former Cubs RHP Aaron Brooks off waivers

The Milwaukee Brewers claimed former Cubs right-handed pitcher Aaron Brooks off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Colorado Springs, the team announced Wednesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Paolo Espino was designated for assignment.

Brooks, who the Cubs traded for ahead of the 2016 season, started 24 games for Chicago's Triple-A affiliatethis season, logging a 6.20 ERA in 138 innings.

The 27-year-old made brief appearances in the big leagues from 2014-15 for the Royals and As, recording a 3-5 record with an 8.38 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched.

Brooks was injured for much of the 2016 season with a hip injury and only pitched 16 1/3 innings for Triple-A Iowa.

Espino made his major-league debut this season at the age of 30. Hes appeared in six games for the Brewers in 2017, owning a 6.11 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings.

Espino produced a solid 4-2 record with an ERA of 4.52 in 16 games (14 starts) for Triple-A Colorado Springs.