NBA
Pacers sign ex-Kentucky star Poythress to two-way contract
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers have signed forward Alex Poythress to a two-way contract.
Poythress spent most of last season playing for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA's G-League, where he averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds in 46 games.
The 6-foot-7, 238-pound former Kentucky player joined the 76ers on April 1. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in six games with Philadelphia.
The Pacers signed Poythress on Tuesday.
Gallery:
2016-17 NBA Cheerleaders
Aaron Doster | Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports