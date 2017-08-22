Meet the top linemen: Tommy Brown

The Mater Dei Monarchs of Santa Ana, CA are known for producing elite quarterbacks: Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley, Colt Brennan, among other big names and Heisman Trophy winners.

This year, the Monarchs not only have an elite quarterback in USC commit JT Daniels, but an elite left-tackle in Tommy Brown. The Alabama commit stands at a towering 6'7 and weighs in at 315 pounds, which makes him bigger than the average NFL tackle.

Tommy Brown's Monarchs are ranked number two in FOXSports Wests rankings, and look to return to the CIF-SS championship.

Ispoke with Tommy over the phone, and got an inside look to the four-star tackles upcoming senior season.

Q:What is your favorite movie or TV show to watch before a game?

A:I love the Star Wars movies and franchise. I grew up on it and loved it as a kid, so it's nice to relax and watch it.

Q: What's your favorite movie and character?

A:I think theEmpire Strikes Back is my favorite. But I love Qui Gon Jinn.

Q:Why is that?

A:He's just so courageous and smart, and I just really like him. I kind of want to be a leader like him,and have people learn from me like him.

Q:Speaking of leadership, you are likely tobe a captain going duringyour senior year, what are your goals for this season and what legacy do you want to leave behind?

A:My goals personally is to just be the best I can be. I've been working hard and want to perform at a high level. Our goals as a team areto win every game we play and to finish the job we started. We have to take it one game at a time, but we are hungry for a championship. It was disappointing not being able to do it last season, but it's time for this team to go all the way.

Q:What have you been doing as a leader to solidify that attitude?

A:I've been showing all the young guys that all of this takes hard work. I make sure that I am going the hardest in the weight room and practice, help the young guys if they need it or are struggling. I want them all to realize the kind of work it takes, and I want it to be instilled in the underclassmen for the upcoming years.

Q:Looking into the future, what are you most excited about in playing college football?

A:Just being able to compete against some of the best players in the world, and put all my hard work on the field on the biggest stage. Playing in front of hundreds of thousands of fans really excites me. But I really just can't wait to go up against the best-of-the-best week in and week out. I want to show people what I can do.