Marlins sweep doubleheader in Philly, get back to .500

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich had a three-run shot and robbed Nick Williams of a two-run drive and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 to complete a doubleheader sweep Tuesday night.

Williams and Andres Blanco each hit quirky homers for the Phillies, Tommy Joseph also went deep and the teams combined for 14 homers in the two games.

Ichiro Suzuki's pinch-hit three-run homer broke a tie in the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton added his major league-leading 46th homer and the Marlins won the opener 12-8.

Jose Urena (12-5) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings to win Game 2. Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his third save in four tries.

The Marlins jumped ahead 6-0 in the second inning of the nightcap after Ozuna went deep in the first and Yelich connected an inning later to chase Nick Pivetta (4-9). Pivetta allowed six runs and seven hits while recording only four outs.