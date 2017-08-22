Marlins, Phillies combine for 9 HRs as Fish take Game 1 of doubleheader

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton added his major league-leading 46th homer and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-8 in the opener of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday.

Dan Straily (8-8) allowed three runs and two hits -- homers to Rhys Hoskins and Cameron Rupp -- in six innings.

Marcell Ozuna also went deep for the Marlins in a six-run sixth and J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run shot in the ninth.

Cesar Hernandez, Tommy Joseph and pinch-hitter Andres Blanco also connected for the Phillies as the teams combined for nine homers.

Aaron Nola (9-9) gave up seven runs and nine hits in 6 1-3 innings in his second straight poor start after 10 excellent outings in a row.